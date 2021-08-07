US boxers Davis, Torrez can get revenge, win gold medals

Yuberjen Martinez (Colombia) def. Amit (India), 4:1: Amit came in as the top seed, but he didn’t get an easy pull here, either, as Martinez was the 2016 silver medalist at light flyweight and brings monster pressure. It was the pressure of Martinez that put him through. In the opening round, Amit looked slick, confident on the counters, and he won that round. But it took a lot out of him, and that showed in the second when Martinez took it up another notch, and by the third Amit was literally running around the ring, stopping sometimes to try landing enough pokey shots for the judges, then running around again. But the judges didn’t buy it, and Yuberjen moves on to the quarters.