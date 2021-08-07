Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Sea Rise Under Scrutiny In Condo Collapse: Corrosion Likely, But No Sign Of Sinkhole

usf.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScraped clean of tons of rubble late last month, the bare garage floor of Champlain Towers South appears to rule out at least one early suspect in its catastrophic collapse. There were no telltale signs of a sinkhole. The garage floor, the building’s lowest level, remains in one piece with...

wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Slab#Sinkhole#Corrosion#Seas#The Miami Herald#Surfside#Atkins Engineering#Twitter#Fiu#New Civil Engineer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

Mosalam Provides Key Analysis of Surfside Condo Collapse

Over the last month Professor Khalid Mosalam, Director of Berkeley’s Pacific Earthquake Engineering Research Center, has provided invaluable analysis of the June 24th collapse of a Surfside, Florida, high-rise condominium. In an investigation by The Washington Post, Mosalam and his team used Computers & Structures, Inc. software programs for 3-D modeling and simulations to assess the tragic collapse.
Florida StateWANE-TV

Bidder offers up to $120 million for collapsed Florida condo site

(AP) — A private bidder is offering up to $120 million to purchase the Miami-area oceanfront property where the collapsed Champlain Towers South building once stood. The offer was revealed Wednesday during a hearing before Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman. He’s overseeing the dozens of lawsuits that have been filed since the condominium collapsed June 24, killing 98 people.
Surfside, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Potential Buyer Emerges For Surfside Condo Collapse Site

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At a hearing on the future of the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman was informed there was an interested buyer. Hanzman instructed Michael Faye, who has been appointed to work on the real-estate deal, to begin negotiating the sale of the land. Faye did not reveal the name of the interested company which is reportedly willing to spend between $110 and $120 million. Hanzman said if the buyer wants to move forward, he wants Faye to start a short auction process. If no one outbids them, the buyer would get the property. The Town of Surfside has been asked to provide zoning information for the site. The judge has been pushing for a quick sale of the property to compensate victims of the tragedy.
Weatherusf.edu

Fred Now A Tropical Wave, But Is Expected To Re-Strengthen

What had been Tropical Depression Fred is now a tropical wave. But the National Hurricane Center says the "significantly disrupted" system is expected to re-develop on Sunday over the Gulf of Mexico. In a Saturday morning forecast discussion, the hurricane center said that Fred degenerated into an open wave because...
EnvironmentSpace.com

North America is surrounded by 4 storms and wildfire smoke in this satellite view

A stunning new satellite image captures four different storms churning in the skies above North America as the continent nears the peak of hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite 16 (GOES-16) captured aerial views of hurricanes Grace and Linda, along with tropical storms Fred and Henri, on Wednesday (Aug. 18). The satellite image also shows swirling billows of smoke streaming across the western U.S. from several major fires in California.
Earth ScienceThe Weather Channel

Satellite Images Compare Lake Mead's Water Levels in 2020 and Now

Satellite images show us just how much Nevada's Lake Mead has dwindled in the past year. Photos from the European Space Agency Sentinel-2 satellite, as well as from Maxar Technologies show images from 2019, 2020 and 2021. Clicking back and forth between the images in the slideshow above, viewers can...
Florida Stateusf.edu

Heat Advisories Through Thursday Over Parts Of North, Central Florida

The heat and humidity will be higher than usual Thursday afternoon — even by Florida standards. The National Weather Service issued Heat Advisories for a large portion of North and Central Florida, the Florida Big Bend, and eastern Panhandle through early Thursday evening. Heat indices could be as high as 110 degrees within the advisory area.
Environmentbocamag.com

From the Magazine: Winds of Change

South Florida is on the front lines of the global climate crisis. As we find ourselves deep in another hurricane season, here’s what you need to know about changing weather and the challenges we face as a result. Robert Molleda, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, National Weather Service. Any true South Floridian...
AgricultureNewswise

Climate Expert Available: Federal Water Shortage Declared at Lake Mead

The drought in the southwestern U.S. isn’t new - it’s actually a couple of decades old now. But pictures of Lake Mead’s famous bathtub ring, accompanied by headlines signaling its historically low water levels, provide a quick visual aid for just how dire the situation has become. “The drought in...
Nantucket, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Tropical Storm Henri Could Be An Historic Hurricane For Southern New England

BOSTON (CBS) – This could be the one. New England has managed to dodge a direct hit from a hurricane for 30 years (dating back to Hurricane Bob in 1991), but it appears that our luck may have run out. At this hour, Tropical Storm Henri is located about 800 miles south of Nantucket with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Saturday as it makes its move northward towards New England. Hurricane watches have already been issued for the entire South Coast of Massachusetts including Cape Cod and the Islands as well as all...
Florida Statephilosophynews.com

DeSantis Death Calculus

Harvard and Yale graduate Ron DeSantis has tripled down on assisting COVID ravage my adopted state of Florida. It is no wonder that liberals often see him as a villainous buffoon and a mini-Trump. This view does have some appeal. Floridians are being infected and dying at ever increasing rates at a time in which effective vaccines are readily available and modest precautions can make a meaningful difference while DeSantis is pitching anti-vax and anti-mask merchandise. While this is certainly villainous, DeSantis need not be a buffoon. He could, aided by his advisers, be engaged in a cold calculation to hold onto power. While Trump won Florida and the Republicans dominate the state, their grip on power grows ever more precarious. As such, DeSantis must keep his base energized for the upcoming election or he could be dethroned. A key part of his base consists of people who oppose wearing masks and who oppose vaccine mandates. Many of these people remain unvaccinated. They tend to feel very strongly about these matters and DeSantis can easily get cheers and praise for coming out against organized efforts to fight the pandemic. People in this group vary in terms of the cause of their believes, but there is a feedback system in operation: these beliefs are both appealed to and strengthened by people like DeSantis. While this energizes the base it is not without risk: COVID is like a wildfire in Florida and the unvaccinated are very vulnerable. This creates two problems for DeSantis. The first is that COVID will kill some of his voters, thus costing him votes. The second is that he will lose votes because of voters taking a negative view of his handling of COVID. While I cannot provide an exact calculation, DeSantis is banking on things working out in his favor. This can be presented in simple gain and loss terms. If the DeSantis Death calculus yields a gain for him, then his position makes excellent political sense. On the plus side are the votes he will gain from his. . .
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Secret LA

This Is What Los Angeles Would Look Like With A Rise In Sea Levels

This interactive map by Climate Central simulates different scenarios. The effects of global warming have been unavoidable as we continue to see extreme weather crises around the world. Last year, California saw some of the worst wildfires in years, devastating treasured landscapes. If ice caps continue to thaw and sea levels continue to rise at the current rate, Los Angeles will see the effects. Let’s just say, Long Beach gondolas will be at cruising along the ocean and the Queen Mary will be floating in the middle of the bay (if it’s not fully submerged by then).
Politicsusf.edu

Rain May Force The Release Of Treated Water From Piney Point Into Tampa Bay, DEP Says

The state hasn't released wastewater from Piney Point into Tampa Bay since April, but it may be forced to in the coming weeks if it keeps raining. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says “innovative water treatment technology” has removed most of the harmful nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus from the ponds at Piney Point, a former phosphate processing plant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy