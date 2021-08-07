Eveline’s Sunshine Cottage warms up to efficiency

AMARILLO, Texas (Aug. 4, 2021) – Eveline Rivers-McCoy knows a thing or two about being prepared for extreme temperatures. Since 1979, her Eveline Rivers Coat Project has provided thousands of Amarillo schoolchildren with winter coats to protect them from the Panhandle’s biting north winds. But when Winter Storm Uri settled in with its subzero temperatures in February, there wasn’t much she could do for one of her families at Eveline’s Sunshine Cottage, a program she founded that provides housing for families of single parents pursuing higher education.