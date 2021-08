First, Gregg Popovich lost Patty Mills to the Nets, then his team eliminated him from the Summer Olympics. Neither made the Spurs’ coach very happy. The United States men’s basketball team’s coach didn’t want to lose, but he couldn’t help but feel for the 32-year-old Mills in what could be his Olympic finale after the US rallied from a 15-point deficit to knock off the Boomers, 97-78, to advance to Friday night’s gold medal game in Tokyo.