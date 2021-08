Over the course of nearly 40 years, a group called Exodus International had a chokehold on the "ex-gay" movement—a religious push suggesting that with work and therapy, people in the LGBTQ+ community could "undo" their queerness. Though the group had varying levels of influence from its 1976 founding to its 2013 dissolution, Exodus International is undoubtedly one of the most damaging Christian organisations to exist in the last half-century. Netflix's newest documentary Pray Away, from executive producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum, and director Kristine Stolakis, picks the organisation apart eight years after it officially came to a close.