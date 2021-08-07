Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pampa, TX

After Green and Gold Tournament, Pampa Tennis’ season is underway

By John Lee
thepampanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the Pampa Harvesters Tennis team will hosting the Green and Gold Tournament, a fun scrimmage featuring alumni and former coaches from the tennis program. “We have alumni like Jace Ware, Carter Sprinkle and Reid Smith,” Head Coach Sarah Corse said on Thursday. “Of course, we have a lot of parents that come out and play and that’s awesome. Coach Grant who used to coach with us will be competing. It’ll be fun.”

www.thepampanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canyon, TX
City
Dumas, TX
City
Borger, TX
City
Hereford, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Iowa Park, TX
City
Perryton, TX
City
Pampa, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Pampa Tennis#Harvesters#District 4 4a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will resign

(CNN) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he will resign, one week after the release of a report by the state attorney general that found he sexually harassed 11 women, ending his decade leading the state and heading off a potential impeachment by New York's Democratic-led legislature. "The...
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy