After Green and Gold Tournament, Pampa Tennis’ season is underway

Today the Pampa Harvesters Tennis team will hosting the Green and Gold Tournament, a fun scrimmage featuring alumni and former coaches from the tennis program. “We have alumni like Jace Ware, Carter Sprinkle and Reid Smith,” Head Coach Sarah Corse said on Thursday. “Of course, we have a lot of parents that come out and play and that’s awesome. Coach Grant who used to coach with us will be competing. It’ll be fun.”