AAA Texas: U.S. Gasoline Demand Jumps from Last Week as Statewide Gas Price Average Up One Penny

By Submitted by AAA Texas
thepampanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than from this day last week and is 98 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.24 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.76 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.19, which is two cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.01 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

www.thepampanews.com

Comments

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Economy#Fuel Efficiency#Gasoline#Metropolitan Areas#Iphone#The Approved Auto Repair#Aaa Com Repair#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
