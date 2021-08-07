Cancel
Just a thought: Reminiscing about the good old days

By Rick Kraft
Cover picture for the articleI recently visited my octogenarian parents for a week. As we talked about the “good ol’ days” I found myself reminiscing about the world that I spent my youth in. I got to thinking about my children and the world that they are living in today. I realized that my children are missing out on life as I enjoyed it growing up. Things that I looked forward to, my children don’t even know existed. My children are living each year of their life three decades behind mine. Things sure have changed in just one generation. Those were the days.

