You wouldn’t know it from all the liberal news coverage of Florida’s COVID-19 response, but things are actually pretty good in the Sunshine State. Take it from a guy who just moved back here on purpose. Florida is doing quite well if you’re a resident who has come here to escape heavy-handed state governments and avoid mandatory masking or vaccines. It’s great if you’re fully vaccinated because you run a less than a 1% chance of COVID-related hospitalization or death. It’s even great for the unvaccinated who choose not to get the vaccine and risk facing an aggressive COVID variant — you will be left alone.