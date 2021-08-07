US asks its citizens to leave Afghanistan

Former Defense Secretary and CIA Director Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss accelerating Taliban advances in Afghanistan as the U.S. withdraws. "I think the President has to show we are not going to allow Taliban to totally take over Afghanistan without putting up a fight," says Secretary Panetta. "That will be a test for this administration." Secretary Panetta says that "it's obvious that the Afghans are not putting up the kind of fight that is essential" to hold off the Taliban, and that he sees a stalemate between the government and the Taliban as the best case scenario at this point.Aug. 9, 2021.