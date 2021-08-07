Giants' Kris Bryant: Logs stolen base
Bryant went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to Milwaukee. While not a huge speed threat, Bryant recorded his fifth stolen base of the year and his first since June 24. In six games with San Francisco, the versatile 29-year-old has already started at third base, left field and center field. He should continue to enjoy a near-everyday role going forward while often hitting near the top of the order. He has a .270/.358/.506 slash line through 397 plate appearances this year.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0