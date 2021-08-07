Spotlight On: Asheville Area Piano Forum

The Asheville Area Piano Forum (AAPF) has a mission to bring educational and entertainment opportunities to the Asheville community and celebrate piano in all its forms. “Our events reach across the age and culture divides as we share piano music of varying styles in our programming,” says Karen Boyd, president of the AAPF for the 2021-2022 season. Boyd says that for her, as for many members, music is a spiritual practice as much as an artistic, mental and physical one. “Music reaches the innermost parts of a person’s soul more than mere words ever can,” she says.