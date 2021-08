It’s the middle of summer. The tomato plants are lush and full. You harvested a great crop in June, but now the plants refuse to produce fruit. What went wrong?. You’ll be relieved to know this problem is not due to faulty gardening practices on your part, but rather the high Southern Plains temperatures of midsummer. While tomatoes love warm temperatures, they don’t do particularly well in very high heat. When temperatures soar, tomatoes often drop their flowers. This typically occurs when daytime temperatures exceed 90°F and nighttime temperatures exceed 70°F for several days in a row, which pretty much describes a typical summer week in the Southern Plains. What’s a gardener to do?