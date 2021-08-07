New eviction moratorium buys more time for Cobb tenants behind on rent

MARIETTA — A proposal to cut the public’s speaking time at Board of Commissioners’ meetings by half was tabled Tuesday amid public opposition and protest. The board’s meeting drew out a bipartisan group of residents, who alternately pleaded, chided, and demanded the board not change its policy. The revisions would have reduced the number of public speakers from 12 to 10, decreased their speaking time from five to three minutes, and moved the public comment portion of the meeting to near its end, after all votes had been taken (currently the board hears speakers at the top and bottom of each meeting).