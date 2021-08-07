Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cobb County, GA

New eviction moratorium buys more time for Cobb tenants behind on rent

By Hunter Riggall, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Aug. 6—Cobb resident and single mother Icyess Rose has faced her fair share of financial trouble during the pandemic. Owing thousands in back rent, she tried applying for rental assistance. But her landlord had made an error in the paperwork-heavy application process. Forced to start over, she began to worry her eviction was imminent when a federal evictions moratorium that had kept her from the streets expired over the weekend.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
City
Alpharetta, GA
City
Cobb, GA
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Society
City
Quitman, GA
Local
Georgia Society
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moratorium#Rents#Cdc#Mdj#Cdc#Faq#The Magistrate Court#Cobb Legal Aid#The Los Angeles Times#Centscobb#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Our Opinion: Buying more time as evictions loom

It seemed a foregone conclusion. The U.S. House had adjourned July 30, representatives dispersing to all corners of the country. They’d done so without extending the federal eviction moratorium, which would doubtless lead to a flurry of evictions — evictions of families, led by unemployed parents, with nowhere to go but to the streets and homeless shelters.
House Rentsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

When the New Eviction Moratorium Ends, Will SC Landlords Turn to Debt Collectors to Get Unpaid Rents?

This story is part of South Carolina Public Radio's continuing coverage of the eviction crisis in the Palmetto State. For additional stories, click HERE. Debt collection is a thorny issue. Complaints about unethical, aggressive debt collectors dwarf all other complaints filed with the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, and the Better Business Bureau.
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Amid protest, BOC tables public comment changes

MARIETTA — A proposal to cut the public’s speaking time at Board of Commissioners’ meetings by half was tabled Tuesday amid public opposition and protest. The board’s meeting drew out a bipartisan group of residents, who alternately pleaded, chided, and demanded the board not change its policy. The revisions would have reduced the number of public speakers from 12 to 10, decreased their speaking time from five to three minutes, and moved the public comment portion of the meeting to near its end, after all votes had been taken (currently the board hears speakers at the top and bottom of each meeting).
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Politicshngn.com

$1,000 Retention Bonuses are Now Distributed to Employees; Will You Get One?

As part of the American Rescue Plan economic assistance package, states were given federal money to pay "retention bonuses" to select workers. The distribution has already begun. Who Will Receive the Retention Bonuses?. In a recently published article in Yahoo Finance, in March, the Department of Education announced that each...
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Parent protest of Cobb Schools mask policy planned for Thursday

A group of parents calling for the Cobb School District to implement a mask mandate say they'll gather Thursday for a protest at the district's central office in Marietta. The parent group cites a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, the county's high rate of community transmission and guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommend universal masking in schools as among the reasons that the district should mandate masks.
California StateSanta Barbara Independent

Attorney General Bonta Reminds Tenants and Homeowners of Their Rights and Protections Under California Law

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert reminding California’s tenants and homeowners of their rights and protections amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Attorney General recognizes that families across the state may be facing difficulty affording rent and mortgage payments, including as the result of layoffs, reduced working hours, and other economic impacts of COVID-19. Attorney General Bonta provides the following information to help Californians understand the protections in place that can help prevent evictions and foreclosures during the pandemic.
Public SafetyVTDigger

Vermont Department of Labor’s mistake cost me my identity

My identity has been stolen due to a major mistake from the Vermont Department of Labor. In April 2020, I received notice from the Department of Labor that I would gain Pandemic Unemployment Insurance. As grateful as I was, I realized that the letter they sent me contained my first name and address and someone else’s last name and Social Security number.
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

U.S. Senate approves infrastructure bill with more than $11B headed to Georgia

ATLANTA — The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure spending bill Tuesday that would steer more than $11 billion toward highways, transit, airports and electric vehicle charging stations in Georgia. The $1 trillion legislation, which cleared the Senate 69-30 and now moves to the U.S. House of Representatives, includes $8.9...
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Kemp looking to Georgia businesses to aid fight against crime

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp called on Georgia businesses Tuesday to join him in the fight against violent crime. The recent rise in crime across the state, but particularly in metro Atlanta, poses a threat to Georgia’s economy, Kemp told the state’s top political and business leaders gathered in Columbus for the annual Congressional Luncheon sponsored by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
Milton, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Milton Police Chief departing for North Carolina in September

Chief Rich Austin is moving on from his role leading the Milton Police Department, having accepted a police chief's role in his home state of North Carolina. Austin has been selected to become the police chief in Burlington, North Carolina, a city of about 55,000 people located some 20 miles east of Greensboro. He served as Milton's Police Chief since January 2017. Under his leadership, Milton has been recognized among Georgia's safest cities multiple times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy