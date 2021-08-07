Need a fresh start? This remote shepherd's cottage in Scotland could be yours for £250k
Fresh start alert! A traditional shepherd's cottage in one of Scotland's most dramatic landscapes is now on the market for £250k — but it needs a little TLC. Described by agents as "the ideal location to get away from it all", the charming plot extends to around 5.94 hectares (14.68 acres) and includes rough grazing land, regenerating woodland and rocky outcrops. If you're a fan of the great outdoors, then this is the place for you.www.countryliving.com
Comments / 19