Need a fresh start? This remote shepherd's cottage in Scotland could be yours for £250k

By Lisa Walden
countryliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh start alert! A traditional shepherd's cottage in one of Scotland's most dramatic landscapes is now on the market for £250k — but it needs a little TLC. Described by agents as "the ideal location to get away from it all", the charming plot extends to around 5.94 hectares (14.68 acres) and includes rough grazing land, regenerating woodland and rocky outcrops. If you're a fan of the great outdoors, then this is the place for you.

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 19

