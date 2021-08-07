Cancel
Cass County, IA

Cass County Fair Livestock Sale Totals over $232,000

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Anita) Anita Rolling Hills Bank and Trust Bank Manager Mike Tibken says the Cass County Fair Livestock sale, bucket of junk, paintings, and beef brisket totaled over $232,000.

“This year’s sale is comparable to 2019,” said Tibken, sale clerk. “Two years ago, the sale totaled $240,000, the hogs and cattle were down some from two years ago, and the exhibitors were allowed to take their livestock home, which obviously had an effect.”

Tibken says the community showed good support with around 120 buyers. The total included over $3,000 for the bucket of junk entries, the paintings generated $2,600, and the leftover beef brisket totaled around $1,500.

The Cass County fair ran from July 28 to August 4.

