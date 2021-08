Tim Tebow’s conversion to tight end looked like a sideshow for Jacksonville but, after some training camp flashes, could he actually make the 53-man roster?. When Tim Tebow was at the absolute peak of his fame and previously in the NFL as a quarterback, there were many who proposed the notion that he was a better football player than he was a signal-caller. So after a stint in the New York Mets organization, it would seem as if the former Heisman Trophy winner is putting that to the test as he is in Jacksonville Jaguars training camp as a tight end.