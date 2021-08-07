CLA reminds used boat buyers, sellers of registration requirements

It's been a busy summer so far on Candlewood Lake. The Candlewood Lake Authority is passing on a reminder from the state about boating in Connecticut. People buying a new or used boat mid-season must register it in their own name before use, even if the vessel has a current registration decal. Sellers must cancel their registration with the DMV in writing within 15 days of the sale. Besides a ticket, sellers may be viewed as still responsible for the boat under its new user. In order to cancel a boat registration, a certified letter can be sent to the DMV Marine Vessel Section at 60 State Street in Wethersfield. People should keep a copy in case questions come up later.