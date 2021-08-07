Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Handball-France strike gold with thrilling win over Denmark

By Daniel Leussink
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309ulv_0bKfY6PS00
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Handball - Men - Bronze medal match - Egypt v Spain - Yoyogi National Stadium - Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Antonio Jesus Garcia of Spain scores a goal REUTERS/Susana Vera

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - France became the first country to claim the Olympic men's handball title for a third time after a thrilling 25-23 win over 2016 gold medallists Denmark in the final on Saturday.

After a frenetic start to the match, France kept Denmark's attack in check in the first half while scoring themselves to build up a 14-10 lead by the break.

Denmark tried to stage a comeback and came within a point of France late in the second half but had to settle for silver.

"The game was crazy. At the end we thought maybe we're going to lose this medal so there was a lot of pressure. It was intense," France veteran Luka Karabatic said.

The French also won gold at the 2008 and 2012 Games, but went home with silver after losing to Denmark in 2016.

The Tokyo final had a familiar look to it with a combined 15 players from both sides returning from the Rio title clash but, unlike that meeting five years ago, France did not let the gold medal slip from their grasp this time.

Looking imperious in attack, the self-titled 'Les Experts' had 11 different scorers in the game with Nedim Remili leading the way with five goals and they closed out the win despite a late rally by the world champions.

"The last couple of years we were always short a game, so I think we had unfinished business," Karabatic said. "It was driving us to work more and give more and that's how we succeeded."

Denmark's charge was led by the prolific Mikkel Hansen, who scored nine goals to finish as the Games' all-time top scorer with 61 - eclipsing South Korean Yoon Kyung-shin's 58 at Athens 2004 - but a rare penalty miss in the 25th minute proved costly.

Spain took bronze with a 33-31 win over Egypt at the Yoyogi National Stadium earlier on Saturday.

The sides fought a tense battle that went into a gripping showdown in the second half, until Spain took a 30-28 lead with less than five minutes to go and that proved too big a gap for the "Pharaohs" to bridge.

Spain, who also won bronze at the 1996, 2000 and 2008 Games, showed character to hold out in the closing minutes, said left back Antonio Garcia Robledo.

"To take an Olympic medal is so special. I cannot explain my feelings right now," he told reporters.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikkel Hansen
Person
Nedim Remili
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antonio Garcia#Handball France#French#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Competition Horse Jet Set Sadly Euthanized After Accident in Japan

Today, Switzerland remembers one of its equine athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jet Set. After suffering a severe injury, the owners and athlete decided to euthanize him. Jet Set was a 14-year-old gelding who competed in the Equestrian Event alongside rider Robin Godel. While completing the final jump on Tokyo’s Sea Forest cross country course, Jet Set became lame, limping profusely. Following the race, Gobel’s team a veterinarian came to the fence where the horse was for initial review of the injury. The team then transferred him to a clinic where they could perform an ultrasound on his leg.
TV & Videostheplaidhorse.com

Tokyo Takeaways on Streamhorse TV: US Dressage Takes Team Silver

Tokyo Takeaways on StreamHorseTV — In this series, StreamHorseTV will be talking Tokyo Equestrian with the lovely and knowledgeable Catie Staszak, international Show Jumping commentator, multimedia sports journalist, and CEO of Catie Staszak Media—and The Plaid Horse‘s Show Jumping Content Manager and Plaidcast co-host! Staszak and StreamHorseTV Director of Content Natalie Mayrath, will provide discussion, insight and commentary around all the action happening on the ground during the Tokyo Olympic Equestrian Competitions.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Xander Schauffele wins Olympic Gold Medal after thrilling finish in Japan

Xander Schauffele has won the Olympic gold medal for the men's golf event, after a final-round 67 was enough to seal victory on an exciting day in Japan. After making a crucial birdie on the 17th hole to move one shot ahead of Rory Sabbatini, Schauffele made a nerveless up-and-down from 100 yards on the 72nd hole to seal the victory.
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

Hundreds of horses fly into Tokyo for equestrian competition

July 15 (Reuters) - It is not only thousands of athletes who are flying to Tokyo for the Olympic Games but also hundreds of horses. They will compete with their riders in the three equestrian disciplines dressage, jumping and eventing - the only Olympic sports where men and women compete individually on equal terms.
PetsTheHorse.com

Dressage Horses Arrive in Japan for Tokyo Olympics

Can horses fly? They can if they’re Olympic athletes!. And in a piece of history-making, 36 of them flew into Japan the night of July 14–the first full cargo load of horses ever to land in Haneda, the waterfront airport that serves the greater Tokyo area and is now welcoming a very different group of Olympic athletes.
AnimalsNBC Miami

Holy Molar! Dressage Rider Withdraws After Horse Gets Toothache

Holy molar! Dressage rider withdraws after horse gets toothache. Austria’s veteran Olympic equestrian Victoria Max-Theurer's Tokyo Olympics Games have ended before they ever began—and for a reason that may be hard to swallow. Her horse has a toothache. Max-Theurer had noticed that her 11-year-old horse, Abegglen NRW, had been behaving...
Worldwcn247.com

France beats Russian team to win women's handball gold

TOKYO (AP) — France won the women’s handball gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics to become the first country in 37 years to win both men’s and women’s tournaments. The victories came five years after France lost both finals. France beat the Russian team 30-25 in the women’s final with the men’s players cheering on a day after they beat Denmark. Both finals were rematches from 2016. The score was level at 16-16 midway through the second half before France scored six unanswered goals and had a string of saves by goalkeeper Cleopatre Darleux. Pauletta Foppa and Allison Pineau had seven goals each. Norway matched its women’s bronze from 2016 with a 36-19 win over Sweden.
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
ABC News

AP PHOTOS: A 35-hour Olympic journey from Argentina to Tokyo

There is no easy way from Argentina to Japan. Associated Press Photographer Natacha Pisarenko's trip was more complicated than most. From the full-body protective suits worn by fellow travelers in Buenos Aires, to the long wait at Haneda Airport in Tokyo for results from COVID-19 testing, Pisarenko's roughly 35-hour journey to the 2020 Summer Games was longer than most but otherwise typical for the thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on Japan's capital this week. With the opening ceremonies days away, foreigners are arriving in droves despite the city's state of emergency prompted by surging COVID-19 cases. Visitors are under strict protective protocols that begin with testing 96 hours before their flights and will continue throughout their stays. Pisarenko's trek began in Buenos Aires, with a stop in Frankfurt, Germany, en route to Japan. Masks were mandatory throughout, but some travelers took extra precautions. A few in Buenos Aires donned protective...
PhotographySlate

The Best Photo We Didn’t Use This Week: Give This Mullet a Gold Medal

Slate’s homepage editors spend a lot of time looking for editorial photos to put on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, perplexing, and mesmerizing photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but that are too good not to share. Every week, we’ll share the weirdest photo from the wires.
Beauty & FashionFrankfort Times

Denmark’s Axelsen wins badminton gold over China’s Chen

TOKYO (AP) — Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen won gold in men’s singles badminton, denying a repeat title to China’s Chen Long in convincing fashion, 2-0 on Monday night. Axelsen, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was aggressive from the start. He took the first game 21-15 and overwhelmed Chen in the second, 21-12.
Tokyo Olympics13newsnow.com

Taboo in Tokyo, Olympians sport their ink

TOKYO, Japan — Taboo in much of Tokyo, tattoos are everywhere at the Olympics. In 2015, a Japanese tattoo artist was fined $1,400 USD for tattooing 3 customers without a medical license. But in 2020, it was overruled, and the Supreme Court acknowledged tattooing as an art form, rather than a medical procedure.
BasketballNBC New York

US Advances to Women's 3×3 Basketball Gold Medal Game After Win Over France

The U.S. women's 3x3 basketball team is one victory away from a gold medal. The team defeated France 18-16 on Wednesday, advancing to the sport's first gold medal game. Team USA never trailed in the game, taking a 15-12 lead when Kelsey Plum eluded her defender with a hesitation dribble drive and converted the layup with 2:17 remaining. France came back to tie it at 16 with 1:07 remaining on a layup by Laetitia Guapo.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Handball-Norway take bronze with 36-19 win over Sweden

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Norway earned the bronze medal in Olympic women's handball after thrashing Sweden 36-19 at the Tokyo Games on Sunday. Norway dominated the clash at the Yoyogi National Stadium as their fast attacks overwhelmed the Swedish defence. Sweden, which played their first Olympic medal match in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy