New Fairfield, CT

Area towns host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 3 days ago

The Griffin Health/state Department of Public Health van will be in New Fairfield today. The yellow minivan will be parked outside the High School from 9am to 5pm and offer all three vaccines. The clinic will vaccinate anyone over the age of 12, free of charge, however those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Danbury is hosting a series of pop up clinics this weekend as well. All three vaccines will be available today at Rogers Park from 3pm to 9pm and at the Italian Festival from 5pm to 9pm. A vaccine clinic is being held tomorrow with all three vaccines available at St Peter's from 4pm to 8pm.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Clinics#Rogers Park#Wlad Newsroom#The High School#St Peter
