We used to be famous for this sort of thing, that steely determination to do something, or better, that wellspring of confidence found in digging deep while doing something. We see it in Olympic athletes, notably our own when they are delivered to us with a short bio implying battle-tested will – fighting against poverty, against illness and injury, against professional disappointment — and many of us have relatives, distant in history, who have endured the sort of things against which we think the 21st century American lifestyle serves as a kind of insulation.