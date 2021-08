The Mexican government has announced it is suing a number of US gun companies, alleging that insufficient controls have led to the illegal flow of weapons over the border.Mexican authorities argue that US-made weapons, and the manufacturers’ negligent business practices, have contributed to the shattering violence that has plagued parts of the country.The lawsuit seeks financial compensation from the gun companies, in damages that Mexican officials have estimated to be as high as $10 billion, reports Reuters.The US government is not a target of the suit, which names companies including Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.; Barrett Firearms Manufacturing,...