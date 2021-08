Ovechkin (undisclosed) agreed to terms on a five-year, $47.5 million contract with Washington on Tuesday. At 35 years of age, this likely will be the final contract of Ovechkin's NHL career unless he wants to challenge Jaromir Jagr for the oldest professional player. The world-class winger's 24 goals this past year was the lowest of his career but certainly had more to do with the shortened season than a drop-off in production. Ovechkin will no doubt continue racking up goals for the Caps over the next five years and could conceivably challenge Wayne Gretzky's NHL-leading 894 goal total.