Splitgate, a game likened to Halo and Portal, sure has been popular. Since it entered open beta two weeks ago, the free-to-play shooter welcomed in more than 2 million people on Steam. The response to the game was so intense that the servers had to be shut down for optimizations. Twice. Splitgate servers went down briefly before the weekend, and were closed off again late last night. They won’t be open until tomorrow. The server issues has caused developer 1047 Games to delay the official July launch of Splitgate until August.