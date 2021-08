At least it’s over. Arkansas lawmakers adjourned their special session this morning, leaving the state in worse shape than it was when they convened three days ago. Governor Hutchinson called the legislature to Little Rock last week in hopes of tweaking Act 1002, a swaggering and shortsighted blanket ban on mask mandates for any and all government entities, including schools. With COVID-19 numbers skyrocketing and every reputable medical expert out there pleading for universal masking in classrooms to protect students and teachers, it seemed prudent to revisit the ban.