Gold heist: Last-second score makes Steveson an Olympic champion

Olympics: Florian Wellbrock Dominates Last Lap of 10K to Secure Open Water Olympic Gold by 25 Seconds. Twice during the pool in the Tokyo Olympics, Germany’s Florian Wellbrock held significant lead in an Olympic final with 50 meters to go, only for rivals to overtake him down the stretch. That was not going to happen in the open water as 26 men gathered at Odaiba Marine Park for the men’s 10K. Wellbrock went out hard and held the lead for most of the race, only briefly surrendering the lead to France’s Marc-Antoine Olivier. After a pack of about six swimmers were close heading into the last of seven laps of the course, but Wellbrock just annihilated the field at that point and pulled away to win gold.