Protests

Two Capitol rioters first to admit assaulting police

Arkansas Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man on Friday became the first people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege. The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a...

www.arkansasonline.com

