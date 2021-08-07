Love Island's Sharon Gaffka says she came out in unaired scenes
Former Love Island contestant Sharon Gaffka says she came out about her sexuality on the show but the clips weren't aired. Sharon, who was coupled up with Aaron Francis and Hugo Hammond before being dumped from the villa last month, revealed she opened up to fellow Islander Faye Winter about her experiences after admitting in a challenge that she'd had a threesome. In the challenge, Sharon asked "How am I supposed to find out if I like girls and boys if I don’t find out for myself."www.cosmopolitan.com
