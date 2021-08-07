Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Love Island's Sharon Gaffka says she came out in unaired scenes

By Jade Biggs
Cosmopolitan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Love Island contestant Sharon Gaffka says she came out about her sexuality on the show but the clips weren't aired. Sharon, who was coupled up with Aaron Francis and Hugo Hammond before being dumped from the villa last month, revealed she opened up to fellow Islander Faye Winter about her experiences after admitting in a challenge that she'd had a threesome. In the challenge, Sharon asked "How am I supposed to find out if I like girls and boys if I don’t find out for myself."

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Love Island#Lgbtq#Islanders#Itv2#Itv Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Florita Shares Who She Wants to Pursue Amid Jeremy and Korey Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Florita Diaz's Love Island journey was, unfortunately, short-lived. But, she certainly made the most of her time in the Villa while she was there, forming connections with both Jeremy Hershberg and Korey Gandy. Before she was dumped from Love Island, Florita shared a passionate embrace with Jeremy. However, during an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com, Florita revealed that she actually still has feelings for another Islander.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jovi Dufren’s EXCITING Real Job See Amazing Pics

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has taken on a few new roles over the past few years. For starters, he became a reality star alongside his then-fiancee, Yara. Soon, he took on the role of husband and now father to Mylah. Yet, fans have been questioning what exactly Jovi does to bring in an income. He lived a party boy lifestyle and met Yara via a travel dating app. So, what is his actual job? Jovi recently shared up close and personal photos and it is stunning.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Isabel Shares Message Korey Gave Her Before She Left the Villa (Exclusive)

Fans were shocked by how the post-Casa Amor recoupling turned out on Love Island USA. But, no one was more shocked than Isabel Johnson, who went into the night thinking that she would get chosen by Korey Gandy. In the end, Korey chose to recouple with Leslie Golden, which meant that Isabel was dumped from the Island. Following her time on Love Island, Isabel spoke with PopCulture.com about how her journey played out. During the course of the interview, she even addressed whether there's a possibility for her and Korey to reconnect outside of Love Island.
RelationshipsPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s What Happened to Josh & Shannon’s Relationship After They Quit ‘Love Island’

Since they quit the show, fans have wanted to know if Josh and Shannon are still together from Love Island or whether their romance has fizzled since their return to the mainland. Josh Goldstein, a 24-year-old from Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Shannon St. Clair, a 25-year-old from Warminster, Pennsylvania, were two of the original contestants on Love Island US season 3. The two were coupled up from the start, and though they had their ups and downs—such as when Shannon almost broke up with Josh after he kissed Aimee—they continued to be one of the strongest couples of the season. Many fans...
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Is 'Love Island USA' Newcomer Andre Brunelli Married? Screenshots Suggest So

Season 3 of Love Island USA has been messy, to say the least. There are rumors that star couple Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama knew each other before coming on the show, Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. was rumored to have a girlfriend outside of the show, and Shannon St. Clair and Genevieve Shawcross used to be friends before coming on the show (Spoiler: They are not on good terms now).
TV SeriesPopculture

'Love Island USA': Cinco Shares Where Things Stand With Cash, Trina (Exclusive)

Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. definitely made a splash during his time on Love Island. Cinco caught the hearts of many and managed to find himself in his fair share of love triangle situations. In particular, Cinco formed tight relationships with Trina Njoroge and Cashay "Cash" Proudfoot. Where does Cinco stand on both of those relationships today? During a recent chat with PopCulture.com, he opened up about his Love Island journey and, specifically, his honest thoughts on those two relationships.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island's latest dumping

There's been more drama in the Love Island villa tonight [14 July], with original Islander Brad McClelland leaving the show - and, naturally, fans have a *lot* of thoughts. The 26-year-old's shock exit came after another villa plot twist, which saw Brad and his partner Lucinda Stratford being voted as the 'least compatible' couple. The results of the public vote meant the pair had to decide which one of them would leave the villa, with Brad offering to head home in order to allow Lucinda to stay on the show.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

10 Love Islanders who had celebrity exes before the show

It's no secret that Love Island contestants can expect to see a celebrity or two sliding into their DMs after their stay in the villa. Earlier this year, season three's Montana Brown admitted that celebs including Chris Brown and Tyga had made their move on her, while season four's Eyal Booker is now dating Amelia Hamlin's sister Delilah.
TV & VideosPeople

Love Island's Cashay and Cinco Reunite After Her Shocking Elimination: 'We're Figuring It Out'

Love Island contestants Cashay Proudfoot and Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. are ready to explore their connection outside the villa. Following her ouster in the Aug. 6 episode of the CBS reality dating show, Cashay, 25, shared multiple videos on her Instagram Story on Sunday. "Okay, hi guys! I'm on my way back to my hometown and guess who I ran into?" she said before panning over to reveal Cinco, 25, and letting out a squeal.
TV & Videosfemalefirst.co.uk

Dale Mehmet and Abigail Rawlings leave Love Island

Dale Mehmet and Abigail Rawlings have been dumped from the 'Love Island' villa. Dale Mehmet and Abigail Rawlings have been dumped from the 'Love Island' villa. The Islanders who were deemed safe after the public vote got together to choose one boy and one girl to leave the ITV2 show, with the girls opting to send home Dale and the boys choosing Abi.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Faye Winter: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Put on your swimsuit and grab the tanning oil... because Love Island season is officially underway. After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca. Among the competitors to have survived the first few dumpings is Faye...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Love Island's Faye and Teddy in major drama from Casa Amor fallout

Faye and Teddy experienced soma major drama on tonight's episode of Love Island (August 6) after the Mad Movies challenge exposed his behaviour in Casa Amor. All the islanders got to see what their other half got up to when they weren't looking, with most of the secret shenanigans coming from the Casa Amor week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy