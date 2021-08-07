Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sun Prairie, WI

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $342,500

madison
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautifully customized Veridian Home was built in 2016 & has a flexible, thoughtful floorplan. As you enter this gorgeousl home you are greeted w/ 9' ceilings, abundant natural light thru oversized windows, an open concept kitchen, & living area w/ a large side yard. Auburn Ridge cabinetry in a gorgeous dusk maple provides a generous amount of storage & accents the rich, cool brown wood laminate that highlights the main level. Upstairs 3 bedrooms present opportunities for relaxation, work & play. The primary bedroom features the convenience of an ensuite bathroom & spacious walk-in closet w/ a window, allowing a streamlined day-to-day. Smith’s Crossing offers a variety of community amenities such as a park &walking/biking trails, while being the ideal segway between the E & W sides.

madison.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Sun Prairie, WI
Real Estate
Sun Prairie, WI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Bedroom Home#Veridian Home#Auburn Ridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy