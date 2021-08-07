US asks its citizens to leave Afghanistan

Since President Biden took office, relations with Iran have been tense, but nothing like the eyeball to eyeball confrontation during the Trump administration when the two countries almost went to war. It happened over six days in January of 2020, beginning with an American drone strike which killed Iran's most powerful general and ending with an Iranian ballistic missile attack against U.S. troops in Iraq. Earlier this year, we showed you, for the first time, drone video of what turned out to be the largest ballistic missile attack ever against Americans and we talked to the troops who were there on the night the U.S. and Iran went to the brink.