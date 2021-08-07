Stacey Cole Nature Talks: Children learn to observe through nature scavenger hunt
Editor's note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Aug. 9, 1965. SHERRY'S COLLECTION was a precious one. It contained an assortment of dried leaves, a battered and very rusty soup tin, a part of a dead branch which she proudly announced to be a forked stick, a flat stone, and the prize of all, a blooming wild rose in place of a daisy because she thought it was prettier. The littlest scavenger had done well.
