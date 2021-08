The Dominican Republic used five pitchers to shut out Mexico and Melky Cabrera knocked in the only run in a 1-0 win in Olympic baseball pool play on Friday. Starting pitcher Angel Sanchez went five innings, giving up just two hits and one walk. Ramon Rosso struggled in the sixth, but the rest of the pitchers gave Mexico very little — Dano Alvarez retired all three batters in the seventh, Jose Diaz gave up a walk but allowed no other base-runners in the eighth, and Luis Castillo closed with two strikeouts in a three-up, three-down ninth. Castillo plays for the Reno Aces, the AAA affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.