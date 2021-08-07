Nike Dunk High ‘Cargo Khaki’ Releasing Again

Nike’s Dunk High has been inpsired by the Dunk Low with its very own “University Red” offering surfacing for a future release. The “University Red” colorway is one of the most popular from Nike and now as the weather prepares to get cooler and the Dunk Low craze fades to the Dunk High, the Swoosh will be dressing the High silhouette in the familiar “University Red” offering. Featuring a White and University Red leather makeover, the silhouette comes decked out in a white base with contrasting University Red overlays throughout including the Nike Swoosh logo on the sides. Matching tongue labels and laces tie the sneaker down while the combination of colors appears one more time on the soles via white rubber midsole and University Red outsoles.