Nike Dunk High ‘Cargo Khaki’ Releasing Again

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Dunk High ‘Cargo Khaki’ launched back in 2017 and now the pair will return at retailers during Fall 2021. Once again, the pair sports a two-tone color theme consisting of White and Cargo Khaki. This Nike Dunk High features leather throughout while White runs across the base and Cargo Khaki appears on the overlays. More Khaki hits the laces, Swoosh, liner, tongue label, and the rubber outsole. Lastly, White runs across the midsole, tongue, and insoles.

