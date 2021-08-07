4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $589,000

Sara Pohlad, M: 402-850-7918, sarapohlad@gmail.com, www.omahare.com - Showings start 8/5 9 AM on this DREAMY villa Exclusively built by Pohlad Custom Homes, Inc. This ultimate luxury villas give you the space you need, along with the luxurious amenities & designer finishes you expect. Open concept floor plan with attached 3 car garage includes a dog run for your favorite 4 legged friends. The chef's kitchen features a center prep island with additional seating, walk in pantry, coffee bar and dining area. The oversized main floor ensuite is luxurious including spa like soaking tub, walk in fully tiled shower, dual vanities and makeup counter with seating AND an attached laundry area! The finished lower level is ready to entertain in style! This enchanting private community is complete with community pool & endless walking trails nestled in mature trees & lavish landscaping. HOA fee covers lawn care, snow removal, POOL & clubhouse!