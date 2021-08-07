Cancel
Ocean City, NJ

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,200,000

Atlantic City Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article867 Delancey Place is a custom designed new construction single family home located in the heart of Ocean City's desirable neighborhood just steps from the beach and boardwalk. The spacious floor plan features 5 large bedrooms, 3 full custom tiled bathrooms, powder room, elevator access to all floors, multi-zone heat/AC, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, updated cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, off-street parking and much more. Amazing views from all the decks!

pressofatlanticcity.com

