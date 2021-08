Joe Mixon has burned the Fantasy Football community for several seasons now as a projected first-round pick who has fallen short of expectations due to a combination of injuries, poor offensive line play in front of him and a Bengals offense lacking in explosive plays. Joe Burrow showed flashes of the ability to dig the Bengals out of that offensive hole -- and fast -- and Mixon profiles as a potential workhorse in that offense. But stop me, because you've heard that before. Some managers will see an opportunity to buy here as those who have been burned by Mixon in the past may not even have them on their draft boards. We understand if you can't take that leap.