Victoria, TX

Estella Balli

Victoria Advocate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA — Estella Balli, 74 of Victoria passed away Tuesday August 3, 2021. She was born February 21, 1947 in Corpus Christi, TX to Celestino and Alberta Silguero Balli. Estella is survived by her daughter Betsy Garza (Mark) of Victoria; sons, Richard Rodriguez of Victoria, Antonio Rodriguez (Lisa) of Victoria, Guadalupe Rodriguez III (Dora) of Katy, Randy Rodriguez (Cynthia) of Victoria; sisters, Rachael Martinez, Lydia Gomez, Petra Mora all of California; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

