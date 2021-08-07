Cancel
Mom doesn’t understand kid’s thrifted clothes

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, I’ve been thrifting a lot more to reduce my carbon footprint and better the environment. Every time I come back with clothes from the Salvation Army or Goodwill, my mom is judgmental, asking why I would buy secondhand. I have tried explaining to her that it’s cheaper and better for the environment, and that I can find […]

Upworthy

Mom explains the harsh truth about why kids don't owe their parents anything

Parenting is not an easy task. Only those willing to take on the full responsibility of bringing up another human should probably take on that challenge. There is no one right way to bring your child up but one rule to follow is to love your kids unconditionally and respect them as individuals separate from yourself. There are many different opinions on parenting and what it entails. One mom on TikTok believes that parents should raise their children with minimal or no strings attached. Lisa Pontius shared this point-of-view on the video platform and got a lot of mixed reactions.
Friend Doesn't Respect Walker's Boundaries

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have started walking for fitness, and it is good for me: I am slowly getting healthier and shedding a bit of weight. Because I am still heavy, though, I can walk only so far before my knees start hurting. I work with a trainer who recommended that I walk 3 miles or less to protect my knee. That works -- except when I meet up with one friend. She walks a lot and almost always pushes me to walk farther. The route she likes to take is more like 5 miles. I want to keep up with her, so I try to do it, but usually afterward I pay with pain. I have told her repeatedly, but she doesn't listen. I don't want to lose my time with this friend, but I don't want to hurt myself either. What can I do? -- Walk Too Far.
Mom doesn't support reader's switch to veganism

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’ve wanted to become vegan for a few years now, but I still live in my parents’ home. My mom has made it clear that she won’t cook vegan, but she also gets offended when I say I would make my own meals. She thinks dinnertime is a bonding experience and somehow me choosing to not eat animal products would hinder it. I don’t get her perspective, but it’s gotten to the point where I’m ready to proceed to veganism even if she disapproves. What should I do? – Parents Disapprove of Veganism.
Having A Messy House Doesn't Make Me A Bad Person ― Or A Bad Mom

I have had several sink issues over the years. Mostly flies. Fruit flies, drain flies, gnats ― it’s unclear what specific infestation of little winged creatures have taken over my sink area, but the cause was evident: the dirty dishes I’d left stacked there for weeks at a time. I once looked inside a pasta sauce-encrusted pot to see it teeming with wriggling white maggots, a detail so disgusting I hesitate to share it in publication.
WRAL News

Trying to have it all? Remember, moms, it doesn't have to happen all at once

Editor's note: Stephanie Llorente is the founder of Restored. From the time girls are small, we’re told we can have it all. What that means is different for each of us. The “you can have it all” mentality isn’t bad, or wrong. Quite the contrary. It’s good and beneficial. It gives girls something to strive for, and it tells us we can achieve great things at home and at work. Unfortunately, it leaves no room for life’s seasonality and implies that women should have it all at the same time, which can be a stress-inducing reality that leaves women with limited time to enjoy and appreciate what they have achieved.
Boohoo are kidding themselves to claim their clothes 'aren't throwaway'

I have to hand it to Boohoo, the faster fashion giant’s PR and marketing machine is very effective. On Thursday morning Boohoo CEO John Lyttle told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Wake Up to Money podcast that the company’s clothes “aren't throwaway” and that by next season 20 percent of its offering will be 'sustainable' rising to 100 percent by 2030.
Social Q's: My mom doesn't want me to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But I already did.

Q: I am 18 and starting college next month, which will make me the first person in my family to go. I am beyond excited! I worked very hard to get in and cover my costs. Recently, I was notified by health services that I have to show proof of my COVID-19 vaccination to enroll. The problem: My mom has been reading conspiracy theories online and is convinced that the vaccine is unnecessary and will “change my DNA” — whatever that means. She refuses to let me get it. Spoiler: I got vaccinated secretly months ago! (And I wish she would too.) How should I deal with my mom and the school?
SheKnows

The Coziest Kids Clothes for Back-to-School

If you’ve taken even the smallest break from having fun in the sun and peeked into any clothing or big box stores this summer, then you’ll know that stores are stocked — from back-to-school clothing to back-to-school supplies, back-to-school shopping is in full swing! And yes, back-to-school shopping can be done the traditional in-person way. But then there’s the ever-present option of shopping online. That’s where Amazon steps in — with quick, easy ordering and returning, you can still get all the back-to-school clothes you need, minus having to wait for a fitting room or wade through racks of sale items to find your kid’s size.
Delta wave doesn't justify keeping kids out of the classroom

Teachers unions and some politicians and health officials will use any excuse available to close schools. If they can't achieve that, they will at least try to limit classroom instruction to two or four days per week. Right now, the excuse closest to hand is the delta variant of the coronavirus.
Back-To-School Trends For Moms & Kids

Ask any mom and she will tell you that back-to-school is one of the most hectic times of the year. The upcoming school year takes on a whole new meaning for both students and parents alike—especially coming out of the height of the pandemic. Parenting & Lifestyle expert, and Founder of Bump Club and Beyond, Lindsay Pinchuk, shares some of her personal must haves for back to school style for BOTH moms and kids!
Smug Neighbor Shames Mom for Using Her Car to Soothe Her Children to Sleep

Driving kids around to soothe them is an age-old parenting trick—but one mom's neighbor dared to send her a note criticizing the impacts of this decision. If you've ever had a child who struggles with falling or staying asleep, you know the desperation that comes with this particular parenting battle. You'll do anything to help them (and, TBH, yourself) get some more shut-eye. You may even do things you told yourself you'd never do, like co-sleeping or sleep training...or loading your child into the car for a drive to help lull them to sleep.
Amomama

I Asked a Little Girl Where She Lives, and When She Pointed, I Couldn’t Help but Cry – Story of the Day

I met a little girl on my way to the restaurant and was devastated to learn where she had been living. I was devastated when my husband Josh left me. We had been together for ten years, and all this while, there was not a single moment when I had suspected that Josh wasn’t happy with me and would leave me. But one day, it happened. Josh packed all his belongings and left.
'Hush, She's Sleeping' — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...
My Kid's Classroom Discipline System Is Making Her Sick—and the School Doesn't Care

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. We love our 7-year-old’s school except for one thing: the dreaded color-coded clip charts. My daughter has only ever had her clip moved from green to yellow once, because I forgot to sign a form, but she is now paralyzed with anxiety about this, and has become really withdrawn at school. It’s gotten to the point where she cries and sometimes even throws up in the morning before school. When I asked her why she was getting so upset, she told me she doesn’t want her clip to move down to yellow or red. I’m not sure where this is coming from, because my partner and I have always been very chill about school discipline and report cards. I was just like my daughter when I was a kid and terrified of messing up because my parents were overly strict, so I’ve been trying to do the opposite of what they did, but it’s clearly not working. The one day that her clip did move down, I tried to laugh it off and took her out for ice cream, but she was still hysterical.

