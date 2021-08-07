FRAZIER: Quality education means life or death for the community
It is hard for me to believe there are folks in our community who have had issues with the school bond referendum that passed in 2018. The last time there was a bond election was in 1966. I started first grade that year. I won’t get into hard numbers of how long ago that was; I’ll let you do the math. But I can assure you from the time I stepped foot into Jett Elementary all those years ago, a lot has changed.www.vicksburgpost.com
Comments / 0