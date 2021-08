The Bearcats of Northwest Missouri were tabbed as the top team by both the coaches and the media in the 2021 MIAA football preseason polls. The 2021 MIAA football season officially kicks off Thursday, September 2. The kick-off date will mark 656 days since the last MIAA football competition. The season will be played as normal with teams playing an 11 game conference schedule that concludes on Saturday, November 13. To see a complete schedule for the 2021 MIAA football season, click here.