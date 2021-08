— AM Answer: Caregivers often have the responsibility of making tough decisions regarding their loved one’s care. This may cause them to deal with a fair amount of criticism, particularly from family members who have different opinions regarding the care plan. It’s likely that in most cases their comments are well-intentioned but even so, can feel judgmental and disapproving. Feeling judged and criticized by family members while trying to do the right thing for a parent can easily foster resentment and conflict. Although it’s impossible to stop criticism completely, here are some tips for coping with criticism while caregiving.