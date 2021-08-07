Business Matters: Spotlight on Baseball Heaven

Connie Keyser, 44, and her husband, James, 45, own Baseball Heaven, located on East Wackerly in Midland. They lease space from the Midland Gymnastics Training Center. Baseball Heaven offers hitting cages, a turf room, lessons in hitting, pitching, catching, and fielding. They have an automated pitching machine for baseball and a hand fed machine for softball. They’ll soon offer an automated machine for softball as well. Later in August, they’ll also offer HitTrax, a system that provides real-time stats, key performance metrics, video analysis, trend reports, and more. Connie manages the business and has three employees this time of year and brings on more during the winter. Keyser’s a graduate of Meridian High School and earned an associate’s degree in business management and a bachelor’s in marketing from Davenport College (now University) in Grand Rapids. James is a chemical engineer at Dow. The Keysers have been married for 19 years and have a son and a daughter. They live in Midland.