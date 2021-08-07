Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Lowry: Democrats applaud Biden’s unconstitutional act

By Rich Lowry
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?. Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden’s CDC to extend an...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Cdc#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Sixth Circuit#American#The White House#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate ready to approve Biden's infrastructure bill. What's in it for you?

As soon as Tuesday morning, the Senate could vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill put together by a bipartisan group of senators. The bill -- which would fund federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

CNN finds the real border crisis: Republicans pouncing

Southern border crossings are up nearly 500% from this same time last year, with the flailing Biden administration forced to reckon with the worst border crisis in 20 years by releasing tens of thousands of migrants into the United States — 50,000 of whom don't even have a court date to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
POTUSMSNBC

The one line that exposes Trump's real plan to overturn the 2020 election

Rachel Maddow points to the one spot in acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue's handwritten notes on Donald Trump's call to acting-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen that shows how Republican state legislatures sympathetic to Trump figured into Trump's plan to overturn the legitimate outcome of the 2020 election.Aug. 10, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Biden’s centrist strategy makes sense: It can prevent Trump’s return

At the beginning of 2020, when Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was a front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, it appeared that the Democratic Party might be veering to the left. At the beginning of 2021, when Republican leaders in both the House and Senate said former president Donald Trump bore responsibility for the assault on the Capitol, it appeared that the Republican Party might be returning to the center.
POTUSWashington Times

Panic attack: Democrats fear Trump

Former President Donald Trump still holds sway over the political marketplace and Democrats know that. They’re nervous about it, even paranoid. Mr. Trump’s been out of office for almost seven months — and in no way took the typical route of most former presidents who linger on the sidelines and write a book. This former president is busy, and still sparks significant media coverage and commentary.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Jenna Ellis Doubles Down on Calls to Impeach Joe Biden

Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal advisor to Donald Trump during his White House tenure, has stood by her suggestion that President Joe Biden should be impeached. Speaking on Newsmax, to which she is a regular contributor, Ellis criticized Biden's actions in regard to immigration at the southern border and also questioned the new eviction moratorium backed by the White House.
U.S. PoliticsRegister-Guard

Opinion: Have Democrats cracked the code?

Don’t look now, but Democrats may have finally cracked the code for winning national elections and keeping a governing majority in Washington. They’re sending money to families. It will immediately reduce childhood hunger in America by 50 percent. We’ll have to wait to see if it pays electoral dividends. The...
U.S. Politicsuticaphoenix.net

Sanders, Warren Lead Call for Biden to Embrace

“Lowering the Medicare eligibility age is not only the right thing to do from a public policy perspective,” stated a letter to Biden on Sunday, “it is also what the overwhelming majority of Americans support.”. President Joe Biden’s top challenger in last year’s Democratic primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

When to admit you're wrong: JFK's lessons for Joe Biden

The eviction moratorium crisis may have come and gone — though likely not for long — but it illustrated a crucial lesson in leadership that Joe Biden needs to learn, and soon. In a free society, the people at the top owe it to the public to admit when they made a mistake. After that, they must learn from those mistakes, even if that means assuming considerable political risk.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

GOP congressman says he will file articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary over Biden administration's handling of the border crisis

An Arizona lawmaker says he will file articles of impeachment against the Secretary of Homeland Security over the department's alleged handling of the border crisis. Republican Rep. Andy Biggs announced Friday that he would be filing the articles against Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas because he is 'a threat to the sovereignty and security of our nation'.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Canceling the Constitution: Biden hailed for violating rule of law to extend eviction moratorium

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden told voters that the choice between him and Donald Trump was between the lawful and the lawless. He called for voters to support "the rule of law, our Constitution,” a choice repeated mantra-like by the media to “end Trump’s assault on the rule of law.” Now, six months into his presidency, Biden is openly flouting the Constitution with a knowingly invalid extension of the eviction moratorium — and some law professors and advocates on the left are cheering him for it.
Presidential Electionlawfareblog.com

Did the Justice Department Give President Biden Legal Advice on the CDC Eviction Moratorium?

Last Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new moratorium on evictions as part of an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic. This represents a stark reversal from the administration’s repeated statements that the CDC lacked the statutory authority to issue such a moratorium. While most of the public controversy over the CDC’s action has been around its legality, another important question remains unanswered: What process did the Biden administration use to change its legal position? Although many questions remain unanswered, there is troubling evidence that either the Department of Justice was not consulted on a major legal issue or, in the alternative, the Biden administration has misrepresented its legal position to the public. Both of these possibilities raise questions about the Biden administration’s commitment to restoring the norms of executive-branch functioning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy