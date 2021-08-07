Far From Fine

Not that it should come as a surprise to anyone but the Rays have themselves another reliever ace, this time in Matt Wisler who has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball since the calendar hit May. Since May 1st, Wisler has compiled a 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, and 47/6 K/BB ratio over 35.2 innings. He has a 38.6% CSW over that timespan which ranks in the top twelve amongst relievers and his 2.36 pCRA is third behind only Craig Kimbrel and teammate Collin McHugh (min. 400 pitches). What’s amazing to me is that he throws his slider 91% of the time and yet he doesn’t have issues with walks or hit batters, as fellow slider specialist Austin Adams does. Also amazing is the fact that his splits indicate he’s actually more effective against lefties than righties, despite throwing that slider 91% of the time. With most of the other big names in the Rays bullpen out for the next few weeks, Wisler could see a fair amount of save opportunities, making him one of the more unique closers in the game as someone whose fastball routinely sits under 92 MPH.