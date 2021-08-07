Far From Fine

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOh Sandy Alcántara. This one hurt. Your first inning featured a glorious strikeout of Brendan Rogers with two perfect sliders, but that was the sole highlight of this one as an eight-run fourth turned it into a final line of 3.2 IP, 10 ER, 10 Hits, 2 BBs, 1 Ks – 10 Whiffs, 25% CSW, 75 pitches against the Rockies. It doesn’t matter that this was Coors, that wasn’t the problem here. His fastball wasn’t the dominating offering we’ve seen and I was a bit surprised to see it used a bit less often than normal in favor of too many sliders and changeups.

Average Means

Y’all know me, I’m a believer in John Means after his 2020 season suggested a legit ace ceiling backed by increased fastball velocity, a phenomenal changeup, and a pair of breakers that could blossom into legit secondaries. After an explosive start to the season, he was interrupted by a lengthy IL stint, and he hasn’t quite looked the same since his return, encompassed in tonight’s 4.1 IP, 6 ER, 8 Hits, 1 BBs, 3 Ks – 8 Whiffs, 28% CSW, 79 pitches against the Tigers. This ain’t it and I wonder when it will return.
Brewers: The Case For Christian Yelich Batting Leadoff

Throughout baseball there are typical traits that teams look for in a leadoff hitter. Speed, bat to ball skills, on base percentage, enough power to keep opposing pitchers honest, and many more. Some players possess a blend of these traits that makes them an ideal leadoff hitter. In this article, we are going to take a look at the case for Christian Yelich to bat leadoff for the Brewers.
MLB World Reacts To Corbin Burnes’ Insane Performance

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes made history with an absolute gem of a performance against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old All-Star hurled 10 consecutive strikeouts, tying a MLB record held by Tom Seaver and Aaron Nola. Burnes started the impressive stretch by fanning Frank Schwindell to start...
Bets of the Day — August 6

Ryan Amore highlights Friday's best bets around baseball. Chris Bassitt has been phenomenal this year with a 19% K-BB% while holding down opposing batters to a meager .293 xwOBA. Meanwhile, the Rangers offense is, well, not good. For the year, they’ve represented the league’s cellar with a .290 team wOBA. And for fun, they’ve posted a .256 team wOBA over the past 14 days. Meanwhile, the Oakland Athletics will get to face Mike Foltynewicz who has somehow managed to allow 31 home runs already. Along with the home runs comes a career-worst 16.3% K rate along with a 5.56 xERA, so the A’s should not have a problem providing ample run support for Bassitt.
Ring The Bell

So what if Josh Bell lost a majority of his teammates at the deadline? He was the new guy on the block himself just a few months ago after being traded from Pittsburgh in the off-season. Suddenly, he finds himself as a core piece of the offense that obviously revolves around Juan Soto, with Bell himself now closely in orbit. Thursday’s three-hit performance (his third such game of the season), including his 19th home run of the season, along with the three RBI and two runs scored, helped soften the blow made by the front office this past weekend.
Prospect Promotions: 7/30-8/5

This will be a weekly series that will outline the prospect promotions from the previous week throughout the year. This week, the trade deadline led to a lot of promotions across the league. All stats are of July 29. July 30. J.B. Bukauskas, P, ARI (preseason PL team rank: 19):...
Two-Start Pitchers for Week 18 (8/9-8/15)

Welcome to this week’s edition of the two-start pitcher rankings!. My rankings have four tiers: Set and Forget, Probably Start, Questionable, and Avoid. Set and Forget starters are simply that; get them in your lineup and don’t think twice. The Probably Start tier includes players with the mix of skill and matchups that make them almost certainly two-start plays, but not without some elevated risk compared to the top tier. Questionable starters are those best-suited for daily lineup leagues where you can bench them against the tougher of their two opponents. Finally, we have the Avoid tier which includes two-start SPs who should remain on your bench or the wire.
SP Future Schedules – Week 19

Yu Darvish (SD) 8/7 vs. ARI 8/12 @ ARI 8/17 @ COL 8/22 vs. PHI. Having not pitched since July 31, Yu Darvish will take a full week of rest into his next start. He will see the D-Backs, one of the lightest-hitting opponents in the league. Darvish got hit around in his last outing, giving up three home runs to the Rockies in six innings (5 ER). It hasn’t exactly been a great stretch for Darvish since returning from the injured list on July 20. He’s allowed 17 earned runs in his last four starts (19 2/3 IP), but the easiest lineups in the NL West await in his net three outings. He already primed himself for Coors Field too, with four scoreless frames on May 12.
DFS Plays of the Day – August 7

Ryan Amore previews Saturday's DFS slate. Happy Saturday! We’ve got a ten-game slate to look at tonight. Note that DraftKings has opted to include the Boston/Toronto game which is the second half of a double-header. I’m going to ignore that game here. The Top Tier. Opp ML Salary (DK/FD) IP...
The 5 Best MLB Moments from Thursday

Hi, PitcherList friends! I hope you’re all doing well this Friday in August. As we get back into the swing of things and the weather starts changing, don’t forget to check in on your friends! It never hurts to send a quick text. Just like it never hurts to watch a ton of baseball all day, every day. You can never go wrong with watching more baseball.
DFS Daily Breakdown – Aug 6

Happy Friday! We have a 14-game slate today that kicks off at 7:05 pm EST with minimal weather implications. There is a slight warning of showers in Colorado that could hinder the [email protected] game. Additionally, some light stuff potentially could affect [email protected] and [email protected] Lastly, there are a few dome games ([email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]). Weather aside, we have plenty of viable SPs and loads of inexpensive stacks to make for a fun slate. Enjoy!
Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream – 8/6

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
Top 100 Relievers for Save+Hold Leagues: 8/6

Not that it should come as a surprise to anyone but the Rays have themselves another reliever ace, this time in Matt Wisler who has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball since the calendar hit May. Since May 1st, Wisler has compiled a 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, and 47/6 K/BB ratio over 35.2 innings. He has a 38.6% CSW over that timespan which ranks in the top twelve amongst relievers and his 2.36 pCRA is third behind only Craig Kimbrel and teammate Collin McHugh (min. 400 pitches). What’s amazing to me is that he throws his slider 91% of the time and yet he doesn’t have issues with walks or hit batters, as fellow slider specialist Austin Adams does. Also amazing is the fact that his splits indicate he’s actually more effective against lefties than righties, despite throwing that slider 91% of the time. With most of the other big names in the Rays bullpen out for the next few weeks, Wisler could see a fair amount of save opportunities, making him one of the more unique closers in the game as someone whose fastball routinely sits under 92 MPH.
The 10 Nastiest Pitches From Thursday

Every morning, the We Love Baseball crew reviews the Nastiest Pitches from the previous day’s games in glorious high-definition GIFs. We want to bring you the highest caliber of nastiness possible, so if you see a nasty pitch, please tell us about it. You can tweet @PitcherList to let us know and we’ll give you a shout-out here in the article if your tip makes the cut.
MLB Week 19 FAAB Insights

As we head into the final third of the 2021 MLB season with the trade deadline passed, the ripple effects and changeover have sent shockwaves throughout some organizations. Many teams looked like a shell of themselves and turned our fantasy teams upside-down as well. With that, tonight, we have eight...
Jake Odorizzi, Astros shut out Rockies

Taylor Jones roped doubles in consecutive at-bats and the Houston Astros claimed the opener of a two-game interleague series against the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-0 Tuesday. Five Astros pitched combined on a five-hit shutout. Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi (5-6) took a step toward reclaiming the form he showed prior to...
The Moose is Loose

Tonight’s performance from Mike Moustakas marked the first game back since being slotted on the 60-day IL on May 18th. And he wasted no time by collecting three doubles with two runs and two RBI while helping solidify a shutout of the division-rival Pirates. The question we are all wondering is what to expect from Moose as we advance. Steamer projects Moustakas for eight HRs, with 20 runs and 23 RBI, with a .242 batting average. That projection looks about right since he’s always relied on an HR-heavy approach with a lack of regard to the batting average throughout his career. As for the counting stats, if Cincinnati smashes as they have been lately, they could be much greater.
Milwaukee-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs third. Sergio Alcantara singles. Justin Steele strikes out on a foul bunt. Rafael Ortega singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Sergio Alcantara to third. Fielding error by Avisail Garcia. Willson Contreras hit by pitch. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Patrick Wisdom walks. Willson Contreras to second. Rafael Ortega to third. Sergio Alcantara scores. Greg Deichmann flies out to deep left field to Tyrone Taylor.

