Far From Fine
Oh Sandy Alcántara. This one hurt. Your first inning featured a glorious strikeout of Brendan Rogers with two perfect sliders, but that was the sole highlight of this one as an eight-run fourth turned it into a final line of 3.2 IP, 10 ER, 10 Hits, 2 BBs, 1 Ks – 10 Whiffs, 25% CSW, 75 pitches against the Rockies. It doesn’t matter that this was Coors, that wasn’t the problem here. His fastball wasn’t the dominating offering we’ve seen and I was a bit surprised to see it used a bit less often than normal in favor of too many sliders and changeups.www.pitcherlist.com
