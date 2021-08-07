Cancel
MLB (8/6): Cardinals hold off Royals

By Trevor Maeder
Cover picture for the article(St. Louis) -- The Cardinals beat the Royals 4-2 in Major League Baseball action on Friday. The Cardinals (54-55) scored the game's first four runs with one in the first, second, fourth and fifth. The Royals countered in the sixth with a pair of runs, but couldn't complete the comeback.

