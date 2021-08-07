MLB (8/6): Cardinals hold off Royals

The Cardinals-Royals game has been delayed by rain with the score tied 5-5 in the ninth inning. The Royals, though, have runners on second and third with no one out after a leadoff single by Hanser Alberto off Alex Reyes and then a bunt that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt threw into center field when he tried to get the runner at second. Pitching coach Mike Maddux came out to talk to Reyes, and while he was out there, the deluge came. The tarp was actually being put on the field while the conversation on the mound was going on.