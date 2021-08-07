Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Hermeus: The Startup Promising 3000mph Hypersonic Flight

By Mark Finlay
simpleflying.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta, Georgia-based startup Hermeus has received $60 million in funding from the United States Air Force (USAF) and several venture capital firms. The company wants to develop the world’s first reusable hypersonic aircraft capable of flying at 3,000mph. Hypersonic flight refers to an area of flight where a vehicle travels at a speed of Mach 5 or higher, which is five times faster than the speed of sound.

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Startup#Military Aircraft#Automobile#Usaf#Flightglobal#Quarterhorse#Tbcc#Ge J85#Hermeuscorp#Simple Flying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Posted by
Interesting Engineering

A New Electric Aircraft Costs Roughly the Same as a Luxury SUV

New eVTOLs are becoming more affordable. A bizarre, boat-keel-with-wings and single-seating electric aircraft design performed for excited crowds during AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and when it hits the market, it may cost roughly the same as a luxury SUV, according to an initial report from Robb Report. If you can...
Fort Worth, TXPopular Mechanics

Could This Helicopter-Jet Hybrid Replace the V-22 Osprey?

Fort Worth, Texas-based aviation company Bell Textron just released concept images for new High-Speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing (HSVTOL) aircraft. The aircraft takes off and lands with a pair of helicopter rotors, but switches to jet power midflight. Funding for the HSVTOL project comes from an Air Force contract. It's...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

The US Navy is reversing its fighter-jet design philosophy

The U.S. Navy plans to design a new-generation fighter jet around different types of technology—as opposed to designing an aircraft and then trying to pack it with technology after the fact, a top admiral said. Vice Adm. Dean Peters, the Naval Air Systems Command commander, described a shift in the...
Aerospace & Defensehackaday.com

From Tube And Wing To Just Wing: The Future Of Airliners

Airliners have become an unremarkable part of modern life, but unless you happen to be an aircraft enthusiast, you’d be forgiven for thinking the latest Airbus model looks more or less the same as the Boeing 707 that ushered in the Jet Age. But that might soon change, with blended wing airliners looking like the next step in air travel efficiency. In the video after the break, [Real Engineering] takes us on a fascinating tour of the past and possible future of jet airliners.
Aerospace & DefenseNavy Times

Video: Watch: 'shock trials' rock aircraft carrier

Watch first-hand footage as the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford successfully completes full-ship shock trials while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. The exercises use live explosives to test whether a warship can withstand harmful conditions they may encounter in battle.
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

Brand New B-21 Bomber will Only Fly with the Immortal B-52

The Pentagon is getting ready to roll out its brand new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, which is earmarked to replace the aging B-1 supersonic swing-wing bomber and the B-2 stealth bomber. Remarkably, this would mean the cutting-edge B-21 would team up with the ancient B-52 bomber as the only two bombers left in the U.S. arsenal. On 6 July the U.S. Air Force released what is only the third official rendering of its future B-21 Raider stealth bomber, which is expected to fly by May next year. This new image shows a previously unseen and extremely curious cockpit windscreen configuration. The B-21 is intended to replace the aging B-2 bomber, with which it shares its overall design concept. It will also replace the older B-1 supersonic swing-wing bomber. The idea is that the new B-21 will form a two-plane bomber force with the much older B-52 bomber, which first flew in 1952, making the B-52 one of the most enduring airplane designs, ever. The new B-21 will be nuclear capable and designed to accommodate manned or unmanned operations. The Air Force says a minimum of one hundred B-21s will be built at an average unit procurement cost of $550 million in 2010 dollars, or $673 million in today's dollars. The bomber is being designed with an open-systems architecture to reduce integration risk and enable competition for future modernization efforts to adapt to changing threats.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Small Unmanned Helicopters Used Lasers To Map Littorals In Recent U.S. Navy Tests

A recent demo of a LIDAR system aboard a small helicopter drone could bring big capabilities to even small ships and forward-deployed forces. The U.S. Navy recently conducted successful flight tests of a UAV carrying an aerial laser system designed to map the ocean floor in shallow water areas. While details are scarce, we know that the tests used a Light Detection and Ranging, or LIDAR, system aboard a small unmanned helicopter. While such a system could be an important tool for making detailed topographic maps of waterways and littoral areas, there could be other potential applications of well beyond general cartographic ones.
Aerospace & Defensegeneralaviationnews.com

Vultee’s first airplane foretold the future

Missed it by that much…Sometimes a good airplane design is quickly overcome by developments. Jerry Vultee’s all-metal single-engine V-1 of 1933 foretold the future, until the U.S. Bureau of Air Commerce, the precursor to the FAA, placed restrictions on airliners that favored the safety margin of twin-engine designs. When airline...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Wow: USAF May Fly B-52 Bombers For Over 100 Years

The United States Air Force (USAF) is eyeing a suite of overhaul programs for the iconic B-52 Stratofortresses that will keep the planes flying well into the middle of the 21st century. The B-52A first took flight in August 1954. As a result of the upgrade programs, the USAF may spend over 100 years flying the B-52.
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Starship from SpaceX: The world’s largest rocket assembled for the first time

The US space company SpaceX has put together the largest rocket in the world and has once again made it clear how seriously the development of the Starship is being taken and at what speed it is advancing. The giant rocket was dismantled after a few hours, but according to SpaceX boss Elon Musk, the colossal vehicle will take off for the first time this year. When assembled, the rocket was around 120 meters high, even surpassing the legendary Saturn V plus payload that brought people to the moon in the US Apollo program.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

Fascinating Look at DARPA’s Mysterious XS-1 Phantom Express Space Plane

The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced last year that Boeing dropped out of its experimental space plane program, but the XS-1 Phantom Express is definitely worth taking a closer look at. Despite looking similar to NASA’s space shuttle, this vehicle is comprised of two major components, a space plane powered by a single AR-22 reusable cryogenic rocket engine and an expendable upper stage. Read more for a video and additional information.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

How Fast Can Private Jets Fly?

For those who can afford them, private jets represent a convenient and exclusive way to travel the world’s skies in style and comfort. However, they don’t just beat commercial aircraft in terms of exclusivity. Indeed, many are also faster than the average modern jetliner. But how much faster exactly? Let’s take a look at the world’s quickest private jets.
MuseumsPosted by
Popular Science

This cutting-edge drone is headed out to pasture at an Air Force museum

After just a handful of flights, the first of the Air Force’s Valkyrie drones is off to its own dignified afterlife, on display at the National Museum of the US Air Force. Having made just a few test flights, the XQ-58A Valkyrie Tail #1 is now a historical curio. The uncrewed Valkyrie drones as they exist in Air Force experiments are intended to be autonomous escorts for much more expensive, inhabited fighter jets. With its few flights and fast retirement, Tail #1 is demonstrating another key part of the Valkyrie’s mission: it’s designed to be expendable.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

The Inner Workings of Deadly Guided Missiles

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. Guided missiles are intelligent and deadly systems that change their direction in the air according to where their targets are. The real question surrounding these advanced devices is how do they work? What kind of advanced engineering does it take to build a guided missile?
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

JetBlue Readies For Launch Of Disruptive Transatlantic Flights

Back in late May, US carrier officially announced what the aviation world had been anticipating for months: Its entry into the transatlantic market. Set to commence just a few days from now, on August 11th, the airline will start off with nonstop service between New York’s John F Kennedy (JFK) and London Heathrow (LHR). This will be bolstered by service to London Gatwick at the end of September. Here’s what you need to know about this service when it launches this Wednesday.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Why Are Plane Windows Round?

You’ve just boarded your aircraft and maybe you’re feeling a little smug because you already know so much stuff, like why planes still have ashtrays (even though smoking on planes has been banned for decades), why their toilets are so loud and why they’re usually painted white (and why their seats are often blue).

Comments / 0

Community Policy