Selah, WA

1551 W Goodlander, Selah, WA 98942

Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Welcome to this beautiful, one level, stucco home finished just last year. This home sits on over half an acre and provides an amazing view from your backyard while at the same time getting to enjoy all the privacy needed. As you walk in, you will notice the beautiful wood floors, 2 bedrooms to the right and dining to the left, a perfect sized living room. The spacious kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and has plenty of room to entertain and enjoy with friends. As you walk into the large master you will notice the large walk in closet and the AMAZING master bathroom. Don't miss out on an opportunity to live in this amazing home! Call and schedule your appointment now!!

www.yakimaherald.com

