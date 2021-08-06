Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, IA

Drought Conditions Improved Slightly Locally, Goes Extreme In a Couple of Spots

kwbg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa—The U.S. Drought Monitor showed some improvement in drought conditions in Iowa, but also showed a couple of areas where conditions deteriorated. Boone County saw some improvement in the southwest quarter of the county now registering moderate drought while the balance of the county shows severe drought conditions. However, extreme drought conditions were reported northeast of Boone County in Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy and Hardin Counties. A second extreme drought area can be found primarily in Emmet and Clay Counties in Iowa. That area extends into southern Minnesota.

www.kwbg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
City
Boone, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Boone County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#The U S Drought Monitor#Franklin#Clay Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Incoming New York governor speaks after Cuomo's resignation

Hochul promises to "fight like hell" for all New Yorkers. Incoming New York governor, current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, addressing reporters Wednesday, said "people will soon learn my style is to listen first, then take decisive action." She will deliver an address shortly after being appointed governor to lay out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy