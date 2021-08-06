Drought Conditions Improved Slightly Locally, Goes Extreme In a Couple of Spots

DES MOINES, Iowa—The U.S. Drought Monitor showed some improvement in drought conditions in Iowa, but also showed a couple of areas where conditions deteriorated. Boone County saw some improvement in the southwest quarter of the county now registering moderate drought while the balance of the county shows severe drought conditions. However, extreme drought conditions were reported northeast of Boone County in Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy and Hardin Counties. A second extreme drought area can be found primarily in Emmet and Clay Counties in Iowa. That area extends into southern Minnesota.