Israel shells Lebanon after rocket strike

Arkansas Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT -- The Hezbollah militant group fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel on Friday, and Israel hit back with artillery in a significant escalation of fighting. It was the third day of attacks along the border with Lebanon, a major Middle East flash point where tensions between Israel and Iran, which backs Hezbollah, occasionally play out. But comments by Israeli officials and Hezbollah's actions suggested the two were seeking to avoid a major conflict.

Country
Syria
Country
Lebanon
Middle East
