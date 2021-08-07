Israel shells Lebanon after rocket strike
BEIRUT -- The Hezbollah militant group fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel on Friday, and Israel hit back with artillery in a significant escalation of fighting. It was the third day of attacks along the border with Lebanon, a major Middle East flash point where tensions between Israel and Iran, which backs Hezbollah, occasionally play out. But comments by Israeli officials and Hezbollah's actions suggested the two were seeking to avoid a major conflict.www.arkansasonline.com
