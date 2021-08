Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said authorities were doing "whatever is humanly possible" to tackle wildfires burning across Greece for the third day, including near the ancient site of the first Olympic Games.Dozens of towns and villages have been evacuated since Tuesday, from the outskirts of Athens to the island of Evia near the capital, and in the Peloponnese, as a protracted heatwave and strengthening winds fuelled more than 150 wildfires in recent days.The Civil Protection Authority issued an "extreme fire warning" for Friday as temperatures continued to hover around 40 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit)."If there are even few people who...